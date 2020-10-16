ALL RANGELEY CLASSES WILL BE HELD IN DOWNTOWN RANGELEY

CLASS DATES/TIMES TO BE DETERMINED when minimum amount of participants met and the best time for all coordinated.

For further information call Stephanie Chu-O’Neil 207 670-5240 or email: [email protected]

*NEW classes starting regularly so follow the Rangeley Adult Education Facebook page “RANGELEY BUCKET LIST” to stay up to date.

CLASSES and WORKSHOPS this FALL in RANGELEY include:

Public Speaking Made Simple with Em Hancheck

Take a deep breath and relax! Em Hancheck presents a simple approach to presentations. Participants will learn about speaking styles, preparation, and troubleshooting, as they create and then give a short talk of their own. Two 1-hour sessions.

Fee: $15

DIY Non-toxic Home & Beauty with Stephanie Fox

This 2.5 hour workshop will leave you with some nice homemade products and some refreshing peace of mind.

Fee: $25

Survival Skills with Vic Medina

Retired Marine Special Operations Master Sergeant, local registered Maine Guide and current survival instructor for the U.S. Navy will be sharing his survival skills training in this 2 hour presentation.

Fee: $20

Cooking (and eating!) with Mike Flewelling

Take part in this series of 4 classes to learn the professional skills to put together a dinner and dessert and then, sit down with classmates to enjoy the fruits of your labor!

Fee: $125 for 4 classes

Beginning Harmonica with John Bonnell

Got the blues? Express it with this great instrument that you can put in your pocket! Learn the basics in just 5 classes.

Fee: $40

Sew a Tote Bag with Jessica Gammon

Dust off that sewing machine and join this three hour workshop that will leave you with your own tote bag as well as the basic skills you need to follow a pattern and to get your homemade gifts ready for Christmas! (Sewing machine provided if needed).

Fee: $35

Conversational French with Carmen Glidden

This series of 6 classes will introduce you to basic French phrases and will include tea time and lots of entertaining conversation.

Fee: $55

Tai Chi for Peace and Health with Stephanie Chu-O’Neil

This ongoing series of classes will include meditation, nei kung and the basic tai short form. The series of low impact movement are proven to calm the mind, increase balance, flexibility and inner strength.

Fee: $40 per series of 4 classes.

NEW for 2020!

RANGELEY ADULT ED MENTORSHIP PROGRAM (R.A.M.P.)

Want to take that next step in your career or in your education?

Not sure what’s the best move?

We want to match you with the right mentor and the right programs.

Call or email Stephanie Chu-O’Neil for information: 207 670-5240/ [email protected]