New Auburn groups to discuss Halloween

AUBURN — The United New Auburn Association will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, at Rolly’s Diner.

The Neighborhood Watch group willl hold a session at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at the Sixth Street Congregational Church.

Both groups are expected to discuss Halloween in New Auburn.

Poland town manager named to volunteer board

AUGUSTA — Zakk Maher of Poland has been appointed by Gov. Janet Mills to serve on the board of Volunteer Maine, a state service commission founded in 1994 to foster and inspire community services and volunteerism across Maine.

The Volunteer Maine board is comprised of 25 commissioners representing specific segments of Maine’s volunteer sector.

Maher, an AmeriCorps alum and town manager in Mechanic Falls, will represent the municipal sector, a position previously filled by Ed Barrett, who recently retired as Lewiston’s city administrator.

New Ventures Maine offering free online classes

AUGUSTA — New Ventures Maine (NVME) has been helping people experiencing unexpected challenges for over 40 years. This year, whether people are in need of a fresh start in a new job or field, looking to start a business or wanting to better manage their resources, NVME has online classes and coaching that can help.

Through online tuition-free classes, workshops and individual coaching, NVME helps people find good jobs, start or return to college, gain certification, launch small businesses, increase personal money management skills and build assets. Daytime and evening online workshops are offered. Individual appointments are available by video conference or by phone.

Visit newventuresmaine.org for fall offerings or call 800-442-2092 for more information. New Ventures Maine is a program of the University of Maine at Augusta.