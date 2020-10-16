LEWISTON — Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice (Androscoggin) has announced the annual dinner/auction Autumn Night Out will transition to a virtual event— Autumn Night In. Committee Chairwoman Rebecca Swanson Conrad said, “As a healthcare organization it is incredibly important for us to keep the community safe, but at the same time continue to raise critical funds for hospice care. The need for hospice care in our community is greater now than ever before.”

The online auction event will be held from 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. Development Director Kristin Melville said, “Each year we feature a special individual or family that captures our hearts. Their video story is central to the auction and will be part of the new virtual format.”

Androscoggin’s Autumn Night Out has raised over $450,000 over the past 17 years, with proceeds benefiting hospice care. Last year, Androscoggin provided over $1.6M in free care to 703 patients.

For more information about the event and how to participate in the auction, visit androscoggin.org or contact the development office at 207-795-9405.