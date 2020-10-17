PORTLAND — Maine’s investigation into a coronavirus outbreak that stemmed from a wedding and reception in the northern part of the state is still not fully closed.

The outbreak is linked to at least seven deaths and more than 175 cases of the virus. Maine officials have said the outbreak originated at a wedding and reception in the Millinocket area and spread to other parts of the state.

One of the focal points of the outbreak was the Big Moose Inn in Millinocket, and it spread to the York County Jail in Alfred, Maine officials have said. Those aspects of the investigation are now closed, said Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Nirav Shah.

The outbreak also spread to Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center in Madison, Shah and other Maine officials have said. That facility, which was the site of six deaths from the virus, is continuing with testing, Shah said.

“They have also had stability,” Shah said. “They still need to meet the requirements for closure.”

Related Headlines Maine CDC reports 49 cases of coronavirus, one death

« Previous

Next »

filed under: