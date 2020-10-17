PORTLAND — Maine’s investigation into a coronavirus outbreak that stemmed from a wedding and reception in the northern part of the state is still not fully closed.
The outbreak is linked to at least seven deaths and more than 175 cases of the virus. Maine officials have said the outbreak originated at a wedding and reception in the Millinocket area and spread to other parts of the state.
One of the focal points of the outbreak was the Big Moose Inn in Millinocket, and it spread to the York County Jail in Alfred, Maine officials have said. Those aspects of the investigation are now closed, said Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Nirav Shah.
The outbreak also spread to Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center in Madison, Shah and other Maine officials have said. That facility, which was the site of six deaths from the virus, is continuing with testing, Shah said.
“They have also had stability,” Shah said. “They still need to meet the requirements for closure.”
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Politics
Women’s March in D.C. draws thousands to protest high court nominee, Trump
-
Maine
Early snow draws handful of skiers to Saddleback
-
Field Hockey
Field hockey: Adelle Surette grateful for opportunity to reach Oak Hill scoring milestone
-
Sports
Outdoors in Maine: Pondering the great grouse dilemma
-
Politics
For Trump, city where ‘bad things happen’ looms large