Many residents of northern New England got an early taste of winter with a blanket of snow Saturday.
It was the first widespread, significant snowfall of the season in the region, and the heavy, wet snow caused some power outages, said Derek Schroeter, meteorologist from the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.
There was enough snow Saturday in Jefferson, New Hampshire — about 7 inches (18 centimeters) — to delay the opening of Santa’s Village, an amusement park, until the snow was cleared away. A half foot (15 centimeters) of snow was recorded north of Jackman, Maine, and 8 inches (20 centimeters) of snow fell in Colebrook, New Hampshire. Snow also blanketed parts of the Green Mountains of Vermont.
Steady rain fell across other parts of northern New England. Most places in Maine and New Hampshire picked up at least 1 inch (2.5 centimeters) — and up to 2 inches (5 centimeters) — of rain, Schroeter said.
