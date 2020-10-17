Renee Bonin of Turner works Saturday to help get ready for a Drive Thru Pie Sale at the Norlands Living History Center in Livermore. Volunteers will have either made or collected from local businesses over 40 pies that will be handed to customers through their car window starting at 11 a.m. on Sunday. Thirteen Maine maple apple pies that were made with Norlands own maple syrup and Boothby’s apples are spoken for, but razzleberry, rhubarb, chocolate, maple, apple and apple blueberry pies will be available for $15 for the whole pie or $4 each slice, said event coordinator Laura Seames. Norlands typically sees lots of school groups come through the center each fall, so the pie sale will help replace some of that lost income, said Seames. “We don’t have much income coming in because of COVID,” said Seames. The drive-thru starts at 11 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m. or until the volunteers run out of pies. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Boothby’s Orchard, Berry Fruit Farm, Brick Oven Bakery, along with volunteer bakers made pies for Sunday’s Drive Thru Pie Sale at the Norlands Living History Center in Livermore. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Proceeds from Sunday’s Drive Thru Pie Sale will help with general expenses at the Norlands Living History Center in Livermore. “We don’t have much income coming in because of COVID,” said volunteer and board member Laura Seames of Wilton. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo