During the recent strike at Bath Iron Works, Sara Gideon showed up to make a couple of speeches and have a photo op with some of the union bosses.

When she was questioned by Local 6 union members on the picket line, she talked around their questions and went and hid in the union hall. After her speech she then snuck out the back door of the union hall and left by going through the alleyway between the hall and the post office.

Is this the way a U.S. senator acts, refusing to answer questions, sneaking out back doors to avoid talking to the people she wants to represent? If Sara doesn’t have the courage to face her constituents, how will she find the courage to fight for us? Maybe they define courage differently in her home state of Rhode Island than we do here in Maine. Shame on you, Sara.

Glenn Chateauvert, Greene