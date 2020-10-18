MONDAY, Oct. 19
LEWISTON — Finance Committee meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the administrator’s conference room at City Hall.
AUBURN — City Council workshop and meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the council chamber at Auburn Hall.
LEWISTON — School Committee meeting, 5:30 p.m. at Connors Elementary School, 400 Bartlett St.
TUESDAY, Oct. 20
AUBURN — Auburn Sewer District trustees meeting, 4 p.m. at 268 Court St.
LEWISTON — City Council workshop and meeting, 6 p.m., via Zoom.
AUBURN — Conservation Commission meeting, 6 p.m. in the Community Room at Auburn Hall.
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 21
AUBURN — Auburn Water District trustees meeting, 4 p.m. at 268 Court St.
LEWISTON — Equity and Diversity Committee meeting, 5:30 p.m., via Zoom.
AUBURN — School Committee meeting, 7 p.m. in the council chamber at Auburn Hall.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Sports
Dodgers complete NLCS comeback with 4-3 win over Braves
-
Encore
Looking Back on Oct. 19
-
Sun Spots
Panning for computer gold and treadmill repair service
-
Columns & Analysis
Let history, not partisans, prosecute Trump
-
Horoscope
Libra: Being innovative with your money, partnerships will pay dividends