MONDAY, Oct. 19

LEWISTON — Finance Committee meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the administrator’s conference room at City Hall.

AUBURN — City Council workshop and meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the council chamber at Auburn Hall.

LEWISTON — School Committee meeting, 5:30 p.m. at Connors Elementary School, 400 Bartlett St.

TUESDAY, Oct. 20

AUBURN — Auburn Sewer District trustees meeting, 4 p.m. at 268 Court St.

LEWISTON — City Council workshop and meeting, 6 p.m., via Zoom.

AUBURN — Conservation Commission meeting, 6 p.m. in the Community Room at Auburn Hall.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 21

AUBURN — Auburn Water District trustees meeting, 4 p.m. at 268 Court St.

LEWISTON — Equity and Diversity Committee meeting, 5:30 p.m., via Zoom.

AUBURN — School Committee meeting, 7 p.m. in the council chamber at Auburn Hall.

