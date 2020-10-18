I’m a former three-term Norway selectman and lifelong drywaller, and have known Rick Bennett for many years. He has served in the House and the Senate, and is knowledgeable, honest, and a public servant.

If Rick can help you, he will. Rick will listen to what you have to say. That is why I am voting for Rick Bennett for state Senate District 19 on Nov. 3.

Mike Twitchell, Norway

