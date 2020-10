Arrests

Androscoggin County

• Darik Rolfe, 35, Livermore, on an outstanding warrant for violation of bail conditions and charges of domestic violence assault, violating a protection from abuse order, and violating conditions of release, 7:09 p.m. Sunday at 783 River Road in Livermore.

• William Hamel, 55, Auburn, on two outstanding warrants for violating conditions of release, 9:55 a.m. Monday at 40 Pleasant St. in Auburn.

• Barry Williams, 48, Lisbon, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 3:39 p.m. Monday at Ridge Road in Lisbon.

Accidents

Auburn

• A vehicle driven by Pauline G. Albert, 83, of Lisbon collided with a vehicle driven by Benita L. Davis, 63, of Lewiston at 3:58 p.m. Friday on Vietnam Veterans Memorial Bridge. Albert’s 2007 Toyota and Davis’ 2015 Hyundai were towed.

• A vehicle driven by Pauline D. Grenier, 80, of Lewiston struck a vehicle driven by Gavin M. Hanson, 20, of Auburn at 12:16 p.m. Sunday on Center Street. Grenier’s 2005 Toyota received functional damage and the 2017 Kia driven by Hanson and owned by Jessica L. Hanson of Auburn received minor damage.

• A vehicle driven by Tyler M. Page, 33, of Auburn crossed the centerline and crashed into a ditch at 9:11 a.m. Saturday on Minot Avenue. Page’s 2009 Saab was towed.

