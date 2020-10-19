PARIS — Directors of School Administrative District 17 on Monday approved changes to the 2020-21 academic calendar because of COVID-19-related events.

Parent/teacher conferences were rescheduled from Oct. 22 to Oct. 28. Directors also approved extending the end of the first trimester for Oxford Hills Technical School from Nov. 20 to Dec. 4. The first semester for all SAD 17 schools was extended from Jan. 22 to Jan. 29.

In his update, Superintendent Rick Colpitts clarified several points for directors, including how board presentations are determined. They are scheduled based on board requests, pending board action and seasonal reviews. Directors may request presentations to be added to the meeting schedule by either contacting the chairperson, the superintendent’s office, or by posting it on the district’s online meeting schedule. Colpitts reminded the board that dates for presentations are subject to change depending on other priorities, such as student-related hearings.

Colpitts also announced that the Maine Center for Disease Control and Maine Department of Education will introduce a public database that shows active COVID-19 cases by school building.

Cases by county are updated by the CDC and the level of risk of COVID-19 are designated by colors: green is low, yellow is moderate and red is high.

Oxford County went from green to yellow on Sept. 25, signaling the need for hybrid learning to be instituted. By Oct. 9 the state designated it green again. No students in SAD 17 schools have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since school reopened this year, although 20 have been asked to self-quarantine. Two students are being held out of school due to exposure to the virus.

The Policy Committee updated several policies, including how board chairpersons are elected, use of Robert’s Rules during meetings, and the use of social media by directors while in their official capacity as school board representatives.

In other business, the board approved a donation of $1,239 from Hannaford for Paris Elementary School.

The Curriculum Committee reported it has elected Sarah Otterson of Paris as chairwoman. The committee is working on allocation of federal coronavirus relief funds and purchases, including professional development for educators in support of hybrid and distance learning. It also announced it is seeking updates in November from elementary principals on how the school year is going and in December from other principals.

« Previous

filed under: