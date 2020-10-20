• Ty B. Brown, 37, of 206 Main St., Norway, on a charge of violation of condition of release, 10:06 p.m. Friday in Norway by Norway Police Department.

• Paul C. Cummings, 37, of 75 Backkingdom Road, Mexico, on three charges of failure to appear after bailed, 1:01 a.m. Sunday in Mexico by Mexico Police Department.

• Karleigh E. Farrington, 27, of 154 Oxford Ave., Rumford, on a charge of fugitive from justice, 2:38 a.m. Saturday by Mexico Police Department.

• Kenneth L. Hill, 31, of 20 Congress St., Rumford, on a charge of domestic violence assault with priors, 11:33 p.m. Friday in Rumford by Rumford Police Department.

• Emmanuel W. Omal, 34, of 55 Front St., Portland, on charges of failure to provide correct name, address and date of birth and refusal to submit to arrest or detention, 10:46 p.m. Sunday at 777 Casino Way, Oxford by Oxford Police Department.

• Aaron J. Pratt, 42, of 25 Smithwale Road, Old Orchard Beach, on charges of violation of condition of release, operating under the influence with priors and operating after license suspension, 2:08 a.m. Sunday at Oxford Casino by Oxford Police Department.

• Krystal L. Ryan, 20, of 20 Congress St., Rumford, on a charge of disorderly conduct and violation of condition of release, 7:16 p.m. Friday at 134 Congress St. by Rumford Police Department.

