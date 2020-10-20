LIVERMORE FALLS — A brother and sister from Livermore Falls had cash bail set at $25,000 and $2,000, respectively, Monday after being charged with breaking into a home Friday and beating a man and a woman who had earlier allowed them to stay there.

The occupants of the home, a 36-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman, were found covered in blood when police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at 240 Haines Corner Road, according to Lt. Joseph Sage’s affidavit filed in 8th District Court in Lewiston.

The District Attorney’s Office on Monday charged Joshua R. Pollis, 35, with aggravated assault and aggravated criminal trespass. He also has a couple of unrelated arrest warrants. His sister, Lindsey A. Pollis, 36, is charged with assault, aggravated criminal trespass and violating condition of release.

According to Sage, the Pollises had been allowed to stay the night because Lindsey was a friend and had no place to stay, and then her brother asked to stay. The pair left and returned later.

Lt. Sage wrote that the man was beaten two different times Friday, and the woman was punched and thrown down stairs twice. He said when he arrived he saw glass from a kitchen window that had been broken, along with clothing and other items in the yard and in the road. While checking each room, he heard muffled moans coming from a bathroom and found a man lying on his back in the tub. He had been beaten severely, had a laceration over his right eye, contusions an abrasions across his face, body and legs.

“His face was completely covered in both old and fresh blood. He appeared to have bled from his eye, nose, mouth and possibly ears,” according to the affidavit. He was not able to answer questions clearly.

A NorthStar EMS ambulance transported him to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston where a spokesperson said Monday that she could not confirm or deny he was there.

As Sage was assisting the man, the woman emerged from the basement wearing a sweatshirt and jeans covered with blood, Sage wrote. She told him she was assaulted by Lindsey Pollis and thrown down a flight of stairs twice but did not need medical attention. She told police Joshua Pollis had beaten the man twice.

According to the affidavit, the Pollises broke into the house just after 3 p.m. Friday and accused the man of stealing money or drugs. Sage noted there was a substantial amount of drug paraphernalia strewn through the house, including uncapped needles, spoons and baggies.

The woman called 911 and told Sage she was “afraid for her life and locked herself in the basement.”

She said the pair left in a car.

Several law enforcement agencies were alerted and state police caught up to the couple at a store on Route 133 about 40 minutes after the attack.

A conviction for aggravated assault is punishable by up to 10 years in prison; a conviction for violating conditions of release, up to six months in jail.

« Previous

filed under: