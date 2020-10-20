The Advertiser Democrat vigorously supports the First Amendment, and we hold our nation’s collective right to free speech in high regard. The newspaper has not endorsed or expressed support for any specific candidate in this year’s election, as may be interpreted by the placement of a political sign occupying the second floor of a building in which we rent space. That sign has been placed by the building’s owner, and we support his right to do so. It is not an endorsement by the newspaper.

Judith Meyer

Executive Editor

« Previous