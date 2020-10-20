AUBURN — Edward Little took the lead in the second quarter and added to it thereafter in a 3-1 field hockey victory over Morse on Tuesday.

Hannah Smith scored for the Red Eddies in the second quarter off an assist by Ema Lamontagne to break a 1-1 deadlock.

Edward Little’s Courtney Larson opened the scoring in the first quarter, and Morse responded with a goal by Lily Clifford. Caroline Audette’s unassisted goal in the third quarter closed out the scoring for Edward Little.

BOYS SOCCER

LAKE REGION 3, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 1: Liam Grass opened the scoring on an unassisted goal four minutes into the contest and Jason Harlow added a goal on a feed from Matthew Aker two minutes later to help the Lakers (5-0) take down the Patriots (3-4) in Gray.

Gray-New Gloucester’s Alec Brooks cut the deficit in half a free kick from outside the 18 before halftime, but Jacob Chadbourne rounded out the scoring for Lake Region with a goal in the final minutes on a breakaway.

NYA 3, ST. DOM’S 2: Chas Rohde scored a pair of goals, including the game-winner in overtime, as the Panthers (2-1) edged the Saints (1-6) in Yarmouth.

Rogers Crowley added a goal for NYA.

Michael Belleau stopped five shots for the Panthers.

GIRLS SOCCER

MT. ABRAM 6, VALLEY 0: Alice MacKay scored two goals to lead the Roadrunners to the win in Bingham.

Kaylee Knight, Camryn Wahl, Charlotte Mitchell and Madison Phelps each added a goal for Mt. Abram (3-0-0). Phelps also had two assists.

Jada Ward made 11 saves for Valley (0-2-0).

LEWISTON 2, LEAVITT 1: Leah Dube and Charlotte Cloutier each scored a first-half goal for the Blue Devils (4-3) in their win over the Hornets in Lewiston.

Brie Dube and Leah Landry assisted on Lewiston’s goals.

Alison Noniewicz scored for Leavitt (5-2).

WINDHAM 7, EDWARD LITTLE 0: Abbey Thornton scored three goals — including two headers set up by Julia McKenna — as the Eagles (4-0) shut out the Red Eddies (0-4) in Windham.

Ashley Clark, Elizabeth Levesque, Madison Grant and Molly Black all added goals for Windham.

Allie Annear and Hailee Brown both saw time in net for Edward Little, teaming up for 13 saves, while Eliza Trafford and Reilly Russell combined for six saves for the Eagles.

CROSS COUNTRY

WAYNFLETE TOPS POLAND: Poland’s Jake Twigg (18:41) took second place in the boys races and teammates J.R. Tibbetts (21:55) and Timmy Brienza (22:02) took the eighth and ninth spots, respectively in a dual meet. Waynflete’s Levi Lillianthal (17:47) topped the pack with his first-place performance.

Waynflete defeated Poland 23-24.

In the girls race, Poland’s LiSha Powell (23:36) took fourth place and Emily Boenig (26:56) finished 13th. Gabi Turner (28:26) and Trinity Sands (31:53) came in 19th and 21st respectively for the Knights. Waynflete’s Semma Twinina (22:13) topped the pack.

The Flyers finished with 15 points. Poland didn’t have enough runners for a team score.

Boys Team Scores

Waynflete 23, Poland 34.

Boys Individual Results

1. Lillianthan (W), 17:47; 2. Antonelli (P), 18;41; 3. Twigg (P), 18:41; 4. Stark-Chessa (W), 18:59; 5. Schair-Rigol (W), 20:47; 6. Linnehan (W), 20:50; 7. Feeney (W), 20:58; 8. Tibbetts (P), 21:55; 9. Brienza (P), 22:02; 10. Freeman (W), 22:13; 11. Ren (W), 22;18; 12. Dupree (W), 22:23; 13. Hutchinson (P), 22:24; 14. Adams (W), 22:26; 15. Veroneau (W), 23:08; 16. Moulton (P), 23;14; 17. Davis (P), 25:16; 18. Ribeiro (W), 26:17; 19. Rawson (P), 26:58; 20. Webb (P); 21. Mukerangingo (W), 27:24; 22. Bostock (W), 27:32; 23. Sullivan (P), 27:36; 24. Florman (W), 27:45.

Girls Team Scores

Waynflete 15, Poland ns.

Girls Individual Results

1. Twinina (W), 22:13; 2. E. Simmons (W), 22:39; 3. Thompson (W), 23:23; 4. Powell (P), 23:36; 5. Siegal (W), 23:42; 6. Landry (W), 24:41; 7. DiNapoli (W), 25:10; 8. Dolan (W), 25:14; 9. Shattuck (W), 25:45; 10. Ruff (W), 25:54; 11. Mechtenberg (W), 26:04; 12. Heminway (W), 26:43; 13. Boenig (P), 26:56; 14. Morgan (W), 27:12; 15. Cooper (W), 27:13; 16. Frappier (W), 28:00; 17. A. Simmons (W), 28:01; 18. Franklin (W), 28:02; 19. Turner (P); 20. Russell (W), 30:52; 21. Sands (P), 31:53.

