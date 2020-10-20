WALLKILL, N.Y. – On Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, Darren William Turner peacefully passed away surrounded by his wife and children.

Darren was born in Farmington, Maine where he enjoyed many years of assisting his family with their passion for horse racing. He moved to New York to continue to work with horses and met the love of his life, Ellen, at their favorite “watering hole.” They married on Oct. 4, 1987.

Darren had a multitude of skills and was successful in many professions throughout the years. He was a retired dispatcher for the New York State Thruway Authority.

Family was everything to Darren. He was beyond proud of his three children and their accomplishments. Dad was always up for a good drink and a game of monopoly, where he would have no mercy and steal all of his kid’s money.

Darren enjoyed many years of camping with his children and grandchildren. He looked forward to his trips back to Maine where he would treasure every moment on his family’s farm. Typical Darren would spend most of the trip using choice words to critique drivers around him, causing much laughter throughout the car. It was the simple things in life that mattered to Darren. He always enjoyed horse racing, coaching his kids, cooking for his wife, and spending time with friends and family.

He spent many hours rooting on his beloved teams, the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox. He spent his final days watching and betting race horses in the comfort of his home of 30 years.

He touched the lives of everyone around him and leaves behind a legacy of love and laughter to be remembered and cherished by all.

He is survived by his wife, Ellen, of 33 years along with his children Anne Bailey (John), Valerie Needham (Chip), and William Turner; his mother Leanne Turner; and his sisters, Brenda Clarke (Matt), Barbara Burditt (Scott), Donna Lary (Michael) and Kristen Grondin (Mike). Grandpa will be greatly missed by his grandchildren Lydia and Johnny. Darren also leaves behind many nieces and nephews; his best friends, who he considered his brothers, Tim and Chris Coyle and many other friends who enjoyed his company on and off the track. Darren was predeceased by his father, Bill Turner.

Services are being held at Millspaugh Funeral Directors in Walden, NY on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.

If you choose, in lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to the Farmington Harness Horsemen’s Association (FHHA). Darren’s parents and close family friends began this foundation over 20 years ago. His memory will be memorialized through the scholarship program that this association provides for local, young horsemen. Please indicate that you are donating in honor of Darren Turner.

Send donations to:

FHHA

152 Pleasant St.

Wilton, ME 04294