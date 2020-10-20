PARIS — Oxford County Sheriff Christopher Wainwright received permission to repost an opening in his criminal investigation division, but county commissioners refused Tuesday to commit themselves to hiring a new lieutenant.

Maintaining that he had the authority for rank and structure in his department, Wainwright said he was considering hiring a lieutenant instead of a detective to fill the vacancy in that division, especially if the top candidate had those qualifications.

The original job posting attracted some outside candidates with attractive credentials. The posting listed the salary for a detective and for a lieutenant, but stated the opening was only for a detective. Wainwright requested that the job be reposted for 14 days stating the opening could be for the higher position to allow a current detective in house to apply if interested.

Commissioner David Duguay of Byron objected to the potential hiring of a lieutenant.

“Through attrition, we wanted to go back to one lieutenant and two detectives,” Duguay said. “This was a long-term plan. I thought we were all in agreement on that.”

With two lieutenants, Duguay said problems could arise on who reports to who.

The sheriff wanted the freedom to hire a lieutenant if that person has the qualifications. The money is already in the budget, he said.

“With all respect, rank and structure is my job, not your job,” Wainwright said.

Commissioners, though, do have the final say and must sign off on who ultimately gets hired.

Deputy Chief James Urquhart and a hiring committee will review the applications and make a recommendation.

Commissioner Steven Merrill of Norway favored the reposting of the position, saying the board can still reject rehiring a lieutenant.

“We’re walking a tightrope here,” Merrill said.

Duguay would only support reposting the position if it made certain that the opening was for a detective.

Chairman Timothy Turner of Buckfield said he agreed with Duguay, but admitted he was persuaded to allow for the reposting to enable an in-house candidate to apply.

The motion to repost was approved 2-1, with Duguay in opposition.

In other business, communications director Donald Durrah provided commissioners with an update on the possible relocation of the Regional Communications Center, the Emergency Management Agency and the Sheriff’s Office out of their cramped quarters. All three departments are in the county complex at 26 Western Ave. The Communications Center is in a small addition to the former District Court building; the EMA is in the basement of the old section of the Superior Court building; the Sheriff’s Office is in the jail building that was constructed in 1978.

“There’s a dire need for space,” Durrah said.

The three departments would share space, including a conference room, in either a new facility or an existing building.

Wainwright added that he, Durrah and EMA Director Allyson Hill are in agreement on finding an adequate home.

The board agreed with the recommendation of its road commissioner and denied a request to provide snowplowing services for Picnic Hill Road in Albany Township. Providing services to the one house 1,200 feet up that road would cost the county between $7,000 and $10,000 a year, including the need to build a turnaround area for the plow.

Commissioners also agreed to new job descriptions for a county administrator and an unorganized territory supervisor/airport agent. County Administrator Tom Winsor is retiring at the end of the year, while the airport agent position is vacant.

The sheriff reported that calls for service remain roughly 20% higher than a year ago. Plans are continuing to switch the jail from a 72-hour holding facility to a full-time jail by July. The jail’s heating project is moving forward, and he will soon ask for bids for food services and medical care. Merrill asked if there were any potential roadblocks, and the sheriff said he was unaware of any.

“The cost difference between full-time and what we’re doing now is minimal,” Jail Administrator Dana Dillingham said.

Treasurer Beth Calhoun said county finances were in excellent shape with a quarter of a year remaining in the fiscal year. Only the sheriff’s budget appears in danger of finishing overbudget for the year, she said.

