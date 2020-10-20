LEWISTON — Tri-County Mental Health Services has hired two program managers to the senior leadership team.

Barbara Alberda, a Lewiston resident, joins as the program manager for the Social Learning Center in Lewiston. Jennifer McCarthy, a resident of Hiram, joins as a program manager with oversight over several child and adult outpatient mental health, substance use and opioid health home, and integrated behavioral care services.

Alberda earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in communication disorders from the University of Washington. She started her career in Maine as an administrator with Community Partners Inc. in Lewiston, continuing on to become clinical coordinator.

Most recently, she spent eight years as a qualified intellectual disabilities professional with Spurwink Services. She has received multiple public health and service awards for her work. Community service is important to her, highlighted by her 12-year commitment to the Dementia Caregiver Support Group she founded and facilitates.

McCarthy earned her Doctor of Education degree in health profession education from A.T. Still University, a master’s degree in counseling and psychological services from Salem State College and a Master of Education in elementary education from Boston University School of Education.

She is a licensed clinical professional counselor in Maine. She was a behavioral health consultant at Sacopee Valley Health Center, and, most recently, senior coordinator/lead for behavioral health for New England at Healthcentric Advisors. Her work has been published multiple times and she has conducted dozens of onsite and webinar presentations.

