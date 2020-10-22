LEWISTON — The Franco-American Collection (FAC) at the University of Southern Maine (USM) will host the second of a series of online workshops exploring personal history and memory.

B.J. Jamieson, Maine State Library’s genealogy librarian, will present a webinar on basics of genealogy with a focus on Franco-American genealogy research from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26. Find out how to start to trace ancestors’ stories, with a focus on resources that are most helpful for Franco-American families who settled in Maine.

Jamieson is the genealogy reference specialist at the state library, as well as serving as the genealogy interest group chair for the Maine Library Association. She holds an MS in library science from Clarion University as well as a postgraduate certificate in genealogy from the University of Strathclyde.

There is no fee for the programs, which are made possible by a grant from the Québec Delegation in Boston. The Delegation has shown itself enthusiastic in supporting Franco-American initiatives.

All programs are archived at https://video.maine.edu/channel/Franco-American%2BCollection%2BHistory%2Band%2BMemory%2BVirtual%2BSeries/186544603 and can be viewed at leisure. A full listing of the Franco-American Collection’s 2020-2021 programs is also available there.

The third in the series will be a memoir-writing program with Denis Ledoux. Ledoux’s Zoom talk will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2.

For more information or to register, contact Ledoux, FAC board program chair, at [email protected] or FAC Archivist Anna Faherty at [email protected] or call 207-753-6545. Register at https://maine.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMufuusrDIvE9UUFJM_x_YiVO1vPzcV8P36.