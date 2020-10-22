LEWISTON – Shirley A. Gosselin, 85, of Lewiston, peacefully passed away on Saturday Oct. 17, 2020 at d’Youville Pavilion in Lewiston with her loving family by her side. She was born in Lewiston on June 2, 1935, a daughter of the late Alphee and Laurette (Desjardins) Dufour. She grew up in the Lewiston area and attended local schools. On Sept. 2, 1957 she married Armand Gosselin at St. Peter’s Church and they started a family together. During that time, while tending to her families’ needs, Shirley worked at the Carriage House. She will always be remembered for her love of her family and spending quality time with them. She lived for her grandchildren and would welcome any time she could get to see and be with them. She will be deeply missed. She is survived by her three children, Paul Gosselin and his wife Helene of Lewiston, Sue Marston and her husband Brad of Windham and Peter Gosselin and his wife Tami of Lewiston. She also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, Chris Gosselin and his wife Chelsea of Minot, Tom Gosselin and his wife Rachel of Portland, Katie Gosselin of Lewiston, Seth Marston and his wife Brittany of Windham, Kaleigh Malloy and her husband Alex of Windham, Evan Gosselin of Somerville, Mass. and Emily Gosselin of Lewiston; her great-grandchildren, Owen, Finley and Chase; as well as her only sister, Pat Laroche and her husband Robert of Lewiston.Shirley was predeceased by her husband, Armand in 2016.Condolences and fond memories may be shared with the family at http://www.thefortingroupfuneralhome.comPer the family’s request, there will be no visiting hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday Oct. 26, at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Church, Sabattus St., Lewiston, followed by committal prayers at St. Peter’s Cemetery also in Lewiston. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 70 Horton St., Lewiston, 784-4584.