MONDAY, Oct. 26

AUBURN — City Council special meeting, 5 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall.

LEWISTON — School Committee meeting, 5:30 p.m. at Connors Elementary School, 400 Bartlett St.

LEWISTON — Planning Board meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall.

TUESDAY, Oct. 27

AUBURN — Agriculture Committee meeting, 5:30 p.m. at the Auburn Senior Community Center.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 28

AUBURN — Auburn Housing Authority board of commissioners meeting, 7:30 a.m. at Lake Auburn Towne House, 74 Lake Auburn Ave.

LEWISTON — L/A Complete Streets Committee meeting, 6 p.m. in the administrator’s conference room at City Hall.

THURSDAY, Oct. 29

AUBURN — Auburn Public Library board of trustees meeting, 7:30 a.m. in the library conference room, 49 Spring St.

FRIDAY, Oct. 30

LEWISTON-AUBURN — Last day of early voting in Lewiston and Auburn. Both city hall locations are open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

