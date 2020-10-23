MONDAY, Oct. 26
AUBURN — City Council special meeting, 5 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall.
LEWISTON — School Committee meeting, 5:30 p.m. at Connors Elementary School, 400 Bartlett St.
LEWISTON — Planning Board meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall.
TUESDAY, Oct. 27
AUBURN — Agriculture Committee meeting, 5:30 p.m. at the Auburn Senior Community Center.
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 28
AUBURN — Auburn Housing Authority board of commissioners meeting, 7:30 a.m. at Lake Auburn Towne House, 74 Lake Auburn Ave.
LEWISTON — L/A Complete Streets Committee meeting, 6 p.m. in the administrator’s conference room at City Hall.
THURSDAY, Oct. 29
AUBURN — Auburn Public Library board of trustees meeting, 7:30 a.m. in the library conference room, 49 Spring St.
FRIDAY, Oct. 30
LEWISTON-AUBURN — Last day of early voting in Lewiston and Auburn. Both city hall locations are open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
