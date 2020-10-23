Janine Soucy walks her dog Lola while admiring the foliage reflected in the Androscoggin River at the Lincoln Street boat launch in Lewiston on Thursday. Soucy said she was going to call her daughter to come see it. “It’s so calm and beautiful,” she said. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

filed under:
lewiston maine
