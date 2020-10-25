Bachmann Industries in Auburn is hosting its inaugural Halloween Drive Thru Pumpkin Parade. Accountant Patty Fecteau said it grew out of an employee pumpkin painting contest last year.

“With Halloween approaching, and looking very different this year due to the pandemic, it seemed like another perfect opportunity to provide a safe, fun, contact-free Halloween event,” she said. “We thought we could expand on that concept and somehow safely involve the community.”

Think 50-plus pumpkins and contactless treat bags.

Details: 416 Lewiston Junction Road, Auburn, 1 to 4 p.m., Oct. 31. Donations to the local Boys and Girls Club accepted.

Schooner Memory Care in Auburn is hosting its public Great Schooner Pumpkin Parade on Oct. 31 with 50 or so painted and carved pumpkins and a socially-distant walking path outside the buildings, according to Ben Fournier, director of community outreach.

Residents will be inside and celebrate through the windows.

“This will be our third variation of a family parade this year,” said Fournier. “We had a car parade for the Fourth of July and a similar walking parade for Grandparents Day in September. We have been planning these parades as a way to connect residents and loved ones in a way that is safe, inviting and fun for all.”

Details: 196 Stetson Road, Auburn, 2 p.m., Oct. 31. RSVP to [email protected] by Oct. 28. Costumes, signs and noisemakers welcome.

