LEWISTON — An amazing assortment of items will be offered in the Maine Music Society’s third online auction beginning at noon Saturday, Nov. 7. Previews begin on Friday, Nov. 6. The auction will close 10 days later at 10 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18.

The auction includes everything from fishing flies tied by a local expert fly fisherman to homemade breads to a new bike, vacation getaways, musical instruments, gift certificates from a variety of local businesses, artworks, photography, fashions, gift baskets crafted by local artisans and dinner for four prepared by a local chef. Winners will be notified and given the location to pick up items.

Details on bidding procedures and a link to the auction website are available on the MMS website at www.mainemuiscsociety.org.

MMS is a nonprofit music-performing organization committed to bringing quality performances to the public through educational and youth-oriented activities, imaginative programming and artistic excellence. It supports the MMS Chorale, the MMS Chamber Singers and the MMS Orchestra.

In this year of COVID-19, in-person performances are canceled. Nevertheless, MMS continues to bring a choral musical presence to Maine through social media. For more information, email [email protected]

