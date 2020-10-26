Maine reported 58 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, continuing a trend of rising case numbers a day after a largely-maskless outdoor rally with President Trump in Levant.

The seven-day average of daily new cases climbed to 45.1, compared to 35 late last week and 29.1 a month ago, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Cumberland County logged 13 new cases and York and Penobscot counties both reported seven. Waldo and Androscoggin counties each had three new cases.

Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine CDC director, said that any gathering where people are packed together and not wearing masks is concerning. That’s what occurred Sunday at the Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant, where Trump campaigned before a crowd that the Maine Republican Party estimated at 3,000 people.

“Anytime you have folks in close proximity without wearing face coverings poses a risk from an epidemiological perspective,” Shah said Monday on the Maine Calling radio show on Maine Public. He said the Trump rally may not lead to an outbreak, as the underlying rates of COVID-19 may help in preventing outbreaks. Also, the event was outdoors, which public health experts consider to be safer than indoor activities.

Maine’s overall position is still better than that of most other states, but case and positivity rates are worsening, Shah said. The state’s seven-day average percent positive rate has increased from about 0.5 percent in recent weeks to 0.67 percent on Monday. The positivity rate measures the percentage of coronavirus tests that are returned positive, and the seven-day U.S. average is about 5 percent. The lower the rate the better.

“It has started ticking upward over the past week, the past two weeks,” Shah said. “The surge of cases we’ve started to see in other parts of the country, it may be slowly working its way here.”

However, Shah said Maine’s overall low rates meansthe state still has a chance to “keep a lid” on COVID-19 in the coming weeks.

A pedestrian makes her way down Congress St. under the cover of an umbrella Monday. Shawn Patrick Oullette/Staff PhotographerThere were no additional deaths reported.

An outbreak connected to Brooks Pentecostal Church in Waldo County has been linked to 60 COVID-19 cases through Monday. The growth in case numbers in the county spurred the Maine Department of Education to change the county’s school risk level from “green” to “yellow,” which has led to a halt in high school sports and extra-curricular activities.

The University of New England in Biddeford has also reported a recent outbreak. Three students tested positive last week after attending an off-campus event, and all have either returned home or moved into isolation.

And South Portland High School last weekend reported that an individual associated with the school has tested positive for COVID-19, the first case in the district. Those who were in close contact with the individual are required to quarantine and testing is recommended. The high school was not closed.

Nationwide, cases are soaring, with more than 8.9 million cases and 230,000 deaths since the pandemic began.

This story will be updated.

