Please Vote.
Vote to honor the truth.
Vote to condemn all violence.
Vote for respectful discourse.
Vote for compassion and empathy toward all our neighbors.
Vote to recognize our incredible scientists.
Vote for cooperation, collaboration and compromise.
Vote to improve our imperfect Union.
Vote for free and fair elections.
Vote for the pillars of our democracy.
Vote for “Freedom from Fear.”
Vote for our “Better Angels.”
Please Vote.
David Griswold, Auburn
