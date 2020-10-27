SOUTH PARIS — Gary L. Hill of Waterford will run for his fourth three-year term as supervisor for the Oxford County Soil & Water Conservation District.

Hill is a detective with the Norway Police Department after 20 years as a deputy sheriff for Oxford County. He is a veteran of the U.S. Army Military Police Corps. He graduated from Oxford Hills High School and studied criminal law at Pikes Peak Community College in Colorado. Hill and his wife, Lori, live in Waterford on land that has been in his family since the 1800s. The property includes woodlots, fields and a small trout pond.

Hill has a small Christmas tree plantation, harvests firewood, and has a small portable saw mill and a maple syrup production. He has been an active member in Maine Woodland Owners (MWO, formerly SWOAM), serving as an executive board member for the Western Maine Chapter, and he is a member of the American Tree Farm Association.

Persons wishing to vote in the election of district supervisors may obtain a ballot by email at [email protected], calling 207-744-3119, or writing to OCSWCD, 17 Olson Road, Suite 3, South Paris ME 04281. All registered voters in Oxford County are eligible to vote. Election ballots will be accepted as of Sunday, Nov. 1, and must be received no later than 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16.