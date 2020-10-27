LEWISTON — Firefighters quickly extinguished a late morning fire at Buddy T’s Pub and Restaurant at 675 Main St.

A business owner in an adjacent store in the Marketplace Mall said it was a kitchen fire that had spread into the walls. She was worried that the power would be cut off and her full day of appointments would be compromised. But within an hour of the call, the fire trucks were clearing the scene and the other businesses were allowed to return with no power interruption.

Fire, electrical and health inspectors were called to investigate.

This story will be updated.

