SOUTH PARIS — An Oxford man arrested in February on suspicion of selling crack cocaine at an Oxford hotel was sentenced Monday to three years in prison for furnishing drugs.

Brandon Dearborn, 27, pleaded guilty to furnishing scheduled drugs and violation of condition of release. Felony trafficking and possession charges were dismissed Monday after his plea.

An Oxford County Superior Court judge imposed a three-year sentence but suspended most of that time. Dearborn will serve six months in jail plus two years on probation. He forfeited $3,688 in cash and a firearm.

Dearborn was charged after he was arrested in February on suspicion of selling crack cocaine at the Hampton Inn on Route 26 in Oxford, after police found that drug and fentanyl during a bail check at his home on Varney Lane in Oxford.

During a search of his backpack, police found scales, butane canisters, a spoon with crack cocaine residue, a bag of white powder believed to be a cutting agent and rolled-up dollar bills that appeared to be used to snort drugs.

Police also found large amount of cash and a handgun in a holster with a loaded magazine inserted, but no round in the chamber.

