Androscoggin County
• Ryan Murphy, 35, of Greene, on charges of disorderly conduct, harassment and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, 1:39 a.m. Tuesday at 16 Old Greene Road in Greene.
• Nathan Ladd, 21, of Augusta, on a charge of domestic violence criminal threatening, 2:23 a.m. Tuesday at 51 Park St. in Livermore Falls.
• Brandon Pierce, 36, of Poland, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, Tuesday at 290 Dunn Road in Poland.
Auburn
• Gary King, 66, of Auburn, on a charge of domestic violence assault, Tuesday on Riverside Drive.
Lewiston
• Sarah Dodge, 40, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 3:03 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center.
• Lucas Caron, 29, of Livermore Falls, on a charge of violating conditions of release, Tuesday at 39 Park St.
