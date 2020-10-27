Androscoggin County

• Ryan Murphy, 35, of Greene, on charges of disorderly conduct, harassment and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, 1:39 a.m. Tuesday at 16 Old Greene Road in Greene.

• Nathan Ladd, 21, of Augusta, on a charge of domestic violence criminal threatening, 2:23 a.m. Tuesday at 51 Park St. in Livermore Falls.

• Brandon Pierce, 36, of Poland, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, Tuesday at 290 Dunn Road in Poland.

Auburn

• Gary King, 66, of Auburn, on a charge of domestic violence assault, Tuesday on Riverside Drive.

Lewiston

• Sarah Dodge, 40, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 3:03 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center.

• Lucas Caron, 29, of Livermore Falls, on a charge of violating conditions of release, Tuesday at 39 Park St.

« Previous

filed under: