Regional School District 9 School Board agenda

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 27

***The school board meeting will be conducted via Zoom which the public can attend by clicking on this link***

I. Call to order

II. Pledge of allegiance

III. Public comment

IV. Report of the Chairperson

A. Good news stories from Board / Administrator

V. Superintendent’s report – Tina Meserve

VI. Presentations

A. Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan – James Black

VII. Consent agenda

A. Minutes from October 13, 2020

B. Minutes from October 19, 2020

Motion to approve consent agenda

VIII. Committee reports (October 6, 2020)

A. Operations

B. Personnel & Finance

C. Educational Policy

D. Drop-Out Prevention

IX. C. Executive session pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A §405(6)(E) Legal rights and duties

of school unit; consultation between school unit and its attorney

Motion to enter executive session pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A §405(6)(E) Legal rights

and duties of school unit; consultation between school unit and its attorney

X. Adjourn

Next scheduled meetings

Nov. 10, 2020 – 6:30 p.m. – Location TBD

Nov. 24, 2020 – 6:30 p.m. – Location TBD

Committee meetings

Operations – Nov. 3, 2020 – 5:00 p.m.

Personnel & Finance – Nov. 3, 2020 – 6:00 p.m.

Educational Policy – Nov. 3, 2020 – 7:00 p.m.

