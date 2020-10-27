Regional School District 9 School Board agenda
6:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 27
***The school board meeting will be conducted via Zoom which the public can attend by clicking on this link***
I. Call to order
II. Pledge of allegiance
III. Public comment
IV. Report of the Chairperson
A. Good news stories from Board / Administrator
V. Superintendent’s report – Tina Meserve
VI. Presentations
A. Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan – James Black
VII. Consent agenda
A. Minutes from October 13, 2020
B. Minutes from October 19, 2020
Motion to approve consent agenda
VIII. Committee reports (October 6, 2020)
A. Operations
B. Personnel & Finance
C. Educational Policy
D. Drop-Out Prevention
IX. C. Executive session pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A §405(6)(E) Legal rights and duties
of school unit; consultation between school unit and its attorney
Motion to enter executive session pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A §405(6)(E) Legal rights
and duties of school unit; consultation between school unit and its attorney
X. Adjourn
Next scheduled meetings
Nov. 10, 2020 – 6:30 p.m. – Location TBD
Nov. 24, 2020 – 6:30 p.m. – Location TBD
Committee meetings
Operations – Nov. 3, 2020 – 5:00 p.m.
Personnel & Finance – Nov. 3, 2020 – 6:00 p.m.
Educational Policy – Nov. 3, 2020 – 7:00 p.m.
-
