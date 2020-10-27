SABATTUS — Local voters who haven’t cast ballots yet may do so in person from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Town Office at 190 Middle St.
Elections include several vacancies on town boards.
For a single seat on the Board of Selectmen, Jeremy Petty’s name will appear on the ballot. Robert Gayton is running for a seat on the Regional School Unit 4 board of directors. And Michelle Brown is the only candidate for a seat on the Sabattus Sanitary District board of trustees.
Other open seats with only write-in candidates are: three seats on the Budget Committee; one seat for an alternate Planning Board member; and six seats on the Charter Review Committee.
