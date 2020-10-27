William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” will come to life on screen at the hands of the University of New Hampshire Theatre & Dance Department and Director Deb Kinghorn. The production is a taste of something different, in a creative move to overcome the challenge that comes with a live performance. The production will available via streaming.

The worlds of fairies and humans intertwine in a darkly comical way in the department’s first film. Hopefully, this creative solution born out of necessity will turn into a more frequent endeavor. Tune in this November to see the magic on the screen.

There will be no in-person performances for “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” The film will be available Wednesday, Nov. 4, through Sunday, Nov. 8, with online ticket sales only. Ticket costs are: public: $14 /UNH ID/seniors/group of 15 or more; $12/youth (17 and under): $6. Purchase tickets via the website with no additional fees at www.UNHArts.com, then receive an email containing the viewing link approximately 30 minutes prior to the start of the performance.

