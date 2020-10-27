Scene from “A Midsummer Night`s Dream” Submitted photo

William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” will come to life on screen at the hands of the University of New Hampshire Theatre & Dance Department and Director Deb Kinghorn. The production is a taste of something different, in a creative move to overcome the challenge that comes with a live performance. The production will available via streaming.

Scene from “A Midsummer Night`s Dream” Submitted photo

The worlds of fairies and humans intertwine in a darkly comical way in the department’s first film. Hopefully, this creative solution born out of necessity will turn into a more frequent endeavor.  Tune in this November to see the magic on the screen.

There will be no in-person performances for “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” The film will be available Wednesday, Nov. 4, through Sunday, Nov. 8, with online ticket sales only. Ticket costs are: public: $14 /UNH ID/seniors/group of 15 or more; $12/youth (17 and under): $6.  Purchase tickets via the website with no additional fees at www.UNHArts.com, then receive an email containing the viewing link approximately 30 minutes prior to the start of the performance.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
theater, University of New Hampshire
Related Stories
Latest Articles