100 Years Ago: 1920

The evening Vocational Training classes, which have been held In Auburn for the last two years according to the provisions of the Smith-Hughes act, will be extended somewhat this year. In the new class which is to be established, instruction will be given in automobile repairing. Already there are four or five application for admission to the class, and there has been a demand for training of this sort for some time. Young men who have offered to work at a very low wage and even to give their time to master the trade have been unable to find an opportunity, since garage proprietors hesitate to take on inexperienced men.

50 Years Ago: 1970

At Chamberlain School in Auburn, during American Education Week, the sixth grade students made a Viking ship during their study of early explorers. The craft was constructed with chicken wire and the base and covered by paper mache. Girls in the class cut the sails and did the necessary stitching. Others in the class colored the sails with crayons. This project was under the direction of Ion Orman, art supervisor, and Anita Mortimer, fifth grade teacher.

25 Years Ago: 1995

The Central Maine Medical Center and Central Maine Healthcare Corporation held their 46th annual appreciation dinner Wednesday. About 175 employees were honored for their service. Nancy Wilkins of the Radiology-Medical Imaging Department, and Robert Billings of the Food Services Department, were honored for their 30 years of service.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

