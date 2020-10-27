A group of improv performers and comedians from Maine and Massachusetts have created Balderdash Academy, a Zoom-based comedy game show and podcast. The show features guests from across the nation, hilarious games, lesser-known trivia, a wee bit of competitive snark and a whole lot of fun. Episodes are released biweekly and can be viewed on Balderdash Academy’s YouTube channel or listened to as a podcast.

The brainchild of Bob LeBlanc and Steve Corning, Balderdash Academy was originally conceived as a live variety show — then COVID-19 happened. With theaters closed, public gatherings suspended and the world desperately in need of a laugh, the show evolved into the 90-minute Zoom-based game show it is today with a mix of games, comedy and interviews with special guests.

“One big takeaway from being an entertainer is that you are essential,” said LeBlanc, “and in a time like this there’s a lot of weight on a person’s spirit right now. That’s where we come in; we’re the medicine. We’re here to help people escape and laugh just a little bit during their day to help ease the emotional, political and social strife we are all going through right now.”

Notable guests on Balderdash Academy include playwrights and Neo-Futurist members Genevra Gallo-Bayiates and Andy Bayiates, recent New York Times “Critic’s Choice” recipients for their play, “45 Plays for America’s First Ladies”; Emmy-award winning anchor Jeff Peterson of WGME CBS 13 and WPFO Fox23; nationally touring variety performer Jason Tardy of Audiobody; and John McCarthy, author of “The Modern Gentleman,” contributing writer for publications including Forbes and Maxim, and a founder of the global John Barleycorn Awards.

Balderdash Academy is set at a fictional private school where the “faculty,” composed of Steve Corning, Nate Greene, Molly McGill and Marie Stewart-Harmon, pine for points from the guests in an attempt to win the coveted Reigning Champion banner. The show is hosted by LeBlanc as “headmaster” who often reminds guests that they’re not necessarily looking for the right answer, but the best answer — the one that makes you laugh the most.

Balderdash Academy released its 10th episode Oct. 19. A spin-off comedy podcast, Teacher’s Lounge, will soon release its second episode.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: