100 Years Ago: 1920

Hiram W. Ricker of Poland Spring came out Friday from the William Tell Club Camp at Spencer’s Pond. He reports big game as very scarce, owing to the warm weather. He says the members of the club are greatly enjoying these Indian summer days in the woods, They will break camp next Friday.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Auburn Firemen were sent on an unusual assignment this morning. The crew of Engine three was sent to 46 Orchard St. for an unusual assignment this morning at 7:34 am to assist a puppy who somehow got stuck behind some water pipes. Firemen quickly freed the animal.

25 Years Ago: 1995

On Halloween Day Tuesday all second-graders at the Elementary Learning Center in Livermore will be taking part in the Fairy Tale Ball. The youngsters will dress in costumes chosen from their favorite fairy tales and will take part in a dance presentation all together. Each class will then have its own program.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

filed under: