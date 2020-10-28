SKOWHEGAN — One of the suspects who led police on a high-speed car chase and manhunt through central Maine has been arrested and is in a hospital with a gunshot wound in New York.

Skowhegan police Chief David Bucknam said in an email on Wednesday that the department was told by authorities in Bronx, New York, of the arrest of Dayshawn Middleton, 29, on a fugitive warrant from the state of Connecticut for violation of parole and robbery in the first degree.

His alleged accomplice, Christopher Farrow, has not been found, and there is still an arrest warrant out for him. Bucknam said that Farrow should still be considered armed and dangerous.

Bucknam said an arrest warrant from Somerset County had been issued for Middleton and Farrow earlier this month after an investigation by Detective Sgt. Kelly Hooper. Each faces charges of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, Class C; aggravated reckless conduct, Class B felony; aggravated criminal mischief, Class C felony; and assault, a Class D misdemeanor.

Middleton is currently hospitalized with a gunshot wound in New York, but details on how he received the wound were not provided to Skowhegan police.

Middleton is expected to appear in court in New York and to be extradited to Connecticut to face charges in that state before being returned to Maine, according to Bucknam.

“Information is limited at this time as (to) Mr. Middleton’s expected return to Maine to resolve the charges from Skowhegan PD,” Bucknam said.

On Oct. 6, a police pursuit began in Waterville around 10 p.m. after city police officers tried to stop a vehicle carrying a man wanted on charges stemming from a robbery in Connecticut, police said. The men in the car were also wanted for questioning in connection with a gunfire incident in Skowhegan.

Waterville police Chief Joseph Massey said that his department received information earlier in the week from another law enforcement agency that a person in a rental vehicle — a gray, 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe sport utility vehicle — was wanted in Connecticut and gave Waterville police a description of the vehicle.

The vehicle fled through Waterville and Clinton, then into Augusta, where it reportedly left Interstate 95 at Exit 113. The chase continued on to State Street and Western Avenue, where speeds reached 80 mph.

Maine State Police troopers joined the pursuit in Augusta when the vehicle drove back on to the interstate, heading south in the northbound lanes at speeds that at times topped 100 mph approaching the toll booth at West Gardiner.

On I-295, the vehicle exited in Richmond onto Route 197 and then made a turn onto Route 201 north, traveling between 80 and 90 mph.

There, police said, at 10:22 p.m., a state police trooper used a “PIT maneuver,” a move whereby the police cruiser forces a vehicle off the road by tapping the rear bumper to shift the vehicle’s weight. That causes the vehicle to spin out and stop. From there the suspects in the chase fled, but the officer’s airbag deployed and it could not be determined in which direction they went.

Police were pursuing the suspects in part because of an incident that occurred Sept. 4 in Skowhegan. Bucknam said that around 10 p.m. that day, police were called to Norton Lane, off North Avenue in Skowhegan, where gunfire was reportedly exchanged between people who lived in a home on the street and people visiting them. Nobody was injured.

On Oct. 7, Skowhegan police received a tip that the suspects were staying at the Indian Ridge Apartments, off of West Front Street. Hooper and another officer set up surveillance at the complex. An arrest was made, but the suspects were not found.

A third individual involved in the high-speed chase, Hailey Goeltz, is not a person of interest for the Skowhegan department, Bucknam said.

