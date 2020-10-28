LEWISTON – Alice F. Vaillancourt, 89, of Lewiston peacefully passed away at her home on Saturday Oct. 24, 2020.She began her journey in Fort Kent on March 12, 1931, born to Eva (Dumont) and Omer Daigle. She worked the potato fields with her many siblings, until moving to the big city of Lewiston. After coming to the big city of Lewiston, they went to work in the mills and shoe shops to help support the family. Many folks will remember her last job at the Fantastic Department Store in Auburn. Mom was well loved in the community, always willing to help someone in need. She will be sorely missed by family and friends Alice is predeceased by her late husband, Gerard Vaillancourt; sons, Charles R. Ritchie Jr. and Brian R. Ritchie. Alice is survived by daughters, Patricia Willis and Cynthia White, S.O. Kieth Jolin, son, Bruce Ritchie and his wife Vivian; sisters, Priscilla Viens of Connecticut, Marilyn Gagnon and husband Armand, brothers, Larry Daigle and wife Anita of Auburn, Vernon Daigle of Lewiston, Reynold Daigle and wife Claire Daigle of Connecticut, Albert (Junior) Daigle of New Hampshire; finally, 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and 15 great-great-grandchildren! Condolences and fond memories may be shared with her family at http://www.thefortingrouplewiston.com Due to Covid-19 restrictions, services will be private. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 70 Horton St. Lewiston, 784-4584.