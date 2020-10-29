Dignitaries ceremonially break ground at an event Thursday officially kicking off construction of Central Maine Healthcare’s new $33 million Cancer Care Center at the corner of High and Main streets in Lewiston. From left to right are: Jeffrey Brickman, president and CEO of Central Maine Healthcare; U.S. Sen. Susan Collins; Deborah Dunlap Avasthi, chair of the Board of Directors of Central Maine Healthcare; Steven Littleson, president of Central Maine Medical Center; Hector Tarraza, system chief of oncology and associate chief of surgical care at Central Maine Oncology; and Central Maine Oncology Dr. Nicholette Erickson. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

LEWISTON — Central Maine Healthcare officially broke ground on its new $33 million cancer care center at Holland and Main streets on Thursday.

Located on the Central Maine Medical Center campus, the 50,000-square-foot facility will replace and centralize all of the hospital’s cancer care, including radiation and doctor’s offices. Currently, cancer care is spread across the campus.

In its application to the state last year, CMHC said it needed the new center in large part because its two linear accelerators were nearing the end of their lifespans and hospital officials believed it would be “inadvisable” to retrofit the current space for new ones.

The center is to be built by a developer and leased by CMHC over 20 years. The state approved the project in April.

A half-dozen hospital leaders and U.S. Sen. Susan Collins spoke at the ceremonial groundbreaking on Thursday.

A rendering of what the exterior of the new Central Maine Healthcare Cancer Care Center will look like. Submitted

A rendering of what the interior of the new Central Maine Healthcare Cancer Care Center will look like. Submitted

A rendering of what the interior of the new Central Maine Healthcare Cancer Care Center will look like. Submitted

