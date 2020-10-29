Twelve inmates at Maine Correctional Center in Windham have tested positive for COVID-19.
Those new cases bring the total count at the prison to 15. Three employees tested positive for the virus last week, prompting the state to open an outbreak investigation there.
A spokeswoman said the Maine Department of Corrections identified these new cases as part of contact tracing related to a symptomatic inmate, not the infected employees.
The spokeswoman said Thursday that the department has started universal rapid testing for all inmates and employees. It was not immediately clear how many people were tested as part of the outbreak investigation and why universal testing did not begin last week.
This story will be updated.
