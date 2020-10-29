(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, October 29
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.

ESPN — South Alabama at Georgia Southern

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Colorado State at Fresno State

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Boston College

8 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Louisville

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson

7 p.m.

ESPNU — West Virginia at Baylor

SECN — Georgia at Tennessee

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Kentucky at Missouri

GOLF
5:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Open, First Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Kouklia, Cyprus

12 p.m.

GOLF —PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, First Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Open, Second Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Kouklia, Cyprus

HORSE RACING
1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — NC at Lotte

5:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — LG at SK

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.

CBSSN — Bellator 250: Gegard Mousasi vs. Douglas Lima (Middleweights), Uncasville, Conn.

NFL FOOTBALL
8:20 p.m.

FOX — Atlanta at Carolina

NFLN — Atlanta at Carolina

SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:30 p.m.

FS2 — Copa do Brasil: Juventude at Grêmio, Round of 16

TENNIS
8 a.m.

TENNIS — Vienna-ATP & Kazakhstan-ATP Early Rounds

3 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Vienna-ATP & Kazakhstan-ATP Quarterfinals —

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles