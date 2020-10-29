|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Thursday, October 29
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN — South Alabama at Georgia Southern
|10 p.m.
CBSSN — Colorado State at Fresno State
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|6 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Boston College
|8 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Louisville
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|4 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — West Virginia at Baylor
SECN — Georgia at Tennessee
|9 p.m.
ESPNU — Kentucky at Missouri
|GOLF
|5:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Open, First Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Kouklia, Cyprus
|12 p.m.
GOLF —PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, First Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
|5:30 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Open, Second Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Kouklia, Cyprus
|HORSE RACING
|1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
|KBO BASEBALL
|5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — NC at Lotte
|5:25 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — LG at SK
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|8 p.m.
CBSSN — Bellator 250: Gegard Mousasi vs. Douglas Lima (Middleweights), Uncasville, Conn.
|NFL FOOTBALL
|8:20 p.m.
FOX — Atlanta at Carolina
NFLN — Atlanta at Carolina
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|8:30 p.m.
FS2 — Copa do Brasil: Juventude at Grêmio, Round of 16
|TENNIS
|8 a.m.
TENNIS — Vienna-ATP & Kazakhstan-ATP Early Rounds
|3 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Vienna-ATP & Kazakhstan-ATP Quarterfinals —
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Advertiser Democrat
Bob & Sandy Bahre Health Center opens in Norway
-
Advertiser Democrat
Heidmann appointed to SAD 17 board of directors
-
Advertiser Democrat
Opera House gets new tenants with familiar faces
-
The Bethel Citizen
New chair announced for SAD 44 board
-
The Bethel Citizen
Webb named new BAAM coordinator