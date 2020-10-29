Retired employees in the University of Maine System and the unions representing them are upping the pressure on the system to reverse changes to health insurance plans they say will be more costly and burdensome.

The Maine Education Association announced Thursday it is planning a picket with retirees outside the Portland office of James Erwin, the chair of the system board of trustees, along with legal action in response to health insurance changes it says are outside a contract between the system and retirees.

The changes, which are planned to take effect by the end of the year, involve moving retirees’ insurance from a group plan to a health care exchange where they would be required to pay for medical expenses upfront and be reimbursed. About 3,000 people are impacted, including some spouses of retired employees.

The University of Maine System has said the change is expected to save about $2.5 million annually and that it will expand benefits and provide more flexibility.

Unions have said the change was done outside contract agreements and retirees are already finding the change to be more expensive with higher out-of-pocket costs and less coverage.

The Associated Faculties of the Universities of Maine and two other local unions representing system employees have also filed grievances stating changes to the health care system are a mandatory subject for bargaining, meaning the system would have had to negotiate the change with the unions prior to implementation.

This story will be updated.

