TURNER — After two positive COVID-19 tests, 26 people are quarantining in MSAD 52, according to Superintendent Kimberly Brandt.

Brandt sent a letter to parents and staff Wednesday saying one positive case was an individual associated with Tripp Middle School and the other with the Transportation Department.

The district is working closely with the Maine Center for Disease Control. The people quarantining were considered to have had close contact with the two people testing positive.

Last month, four Turner schools — Tripp, Turner Primary School, Turner Elementary School and Leavitt Area High School — closed for a week and switched to remote learning after four positive tests.

Brandt said Thursday that at this point, there is no disruption to buses or schools.

Her letter to parents encouraged anyone who was able to consider transporting their child to school.

« Previous

filed under: