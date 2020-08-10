TURNER — Turner, Leeds and Greene students will return to school this fall with a model that has half of students attending Monday and Tuesday and the other half Thursday and Friday.

MSAD 52 Superintendent Kimberly Brandt made the announcement in a video message to parents Monday.

Brandt surveyed parents last week asking for feedback on several different models.

“We discovered that families are not aligned in their thinking about which model will work best,” she said via video. “Any of the models will negatively impact some of our families. However, it is clear that the model that has students in-person for the same two days each week with one day of check-in will negatively impact the fewest number of families. … Wednesday would be a day to check in with teachers and a day to allow for deep cleaning. Principals are working diligently to develop the cohorts and class schedules.”

Brandt said students should learn this week which attendance group they’re in.

In the survey, about 100 parents indicated they would opt for fully-remote learning this fall with another 40 parents considering it. Brandt said she needs to hear from all parents opting for remote soon.

She also asked that parents start getting students used to wearing face masks to make the return to school easier.

“I know there are concerns about wearing masks; I understand the concerns,” she said. “At the same time, we are in a pandemic, and this is about everyone’s health and safety, not personal choice. Wearing a mask is a Maine (Center for Disease Control & Prevention) and (Department of Education) requirement — it is not an option. In order to be in the schools, everyone needs to wear a mask.”

Brandt said students with medical conditions can opt for a face shield instead of a cloth mask.

She’s awaiting DOE guidance on transportation before the district can start organizing bus routes.

Looking ahead, Brandt said, “I know there are also concerns about changing from a hybrid model to a fully remote model. This is a very real possibility and any number of factors could cause this to become a reality — an outbreak related to the pandemic, evolving requirements from the Maine CDC and DOE, emerging executive orders, the wellness of students and staff in general. We will continue to communicate with our families throughout this fall, and we will let you know as soon as possible if it appears we will need to move to a fully remote model.

“The good news right now is that we will begin this new school year with some in-person instruction,” she added. “I can assure you that the remote days will definitely not look like they did last spring.”

