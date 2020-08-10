LEWISTON — Two separate zone changes that staff say could encourage more in-fill development in the downtown will be considered this month.

On Tuesday, the City Council is set to hold a workshop discussion on a proposal that, if approved, would shift 56 parcels from the Downtown Residential zone to Centreville, which is the city’s most urban district with no density limits. Most of the parcels are on Blake, Oak and College streets.

The proposal was spurred by a development plan from Lewiston Housing, which is looking to expand on the Ash Street side of its Blake Street Towers housing complex at 70 Blake St.

Officials there are looking to build a three-story, 40-unit apartment building using vacant land on the property that they say is currently underutilized parking. When looking at the proposal, city staff saw multiple parcels between the site and the existing Centreville boundary that they believe could be more suitable for redevelopment under the Centreville standards, “based on their existing location and nonconforming attributes.”

Misty Parker, economic development manager, said staff from Planning and Code Enforcement suggested the city look at broadening the Centreville district after identifying a number of nonconforming parcels nearby that would “benefit from a rezoning.”

Many in the area are considered nonconforming due to either road frontage, lot size, and/or density.

“Additionally, in looking at the location of these parcels in proximity to the denser areas of downtown and areas of mixed use, it appeared these additional parcels may benefit greatly from the zone change in attracting redevelopment opportunities that are consistent with the area,” she said.

Also being considered by the Planning Board this month is a plan to create a “unified” downtown residential zone in the Tree Streets area, a proposal that came out of the recent Design Lewiston initiative.

According to City Planner Doug Greene, that plan is also intended to encourage in-fill development and redevelopment downtown, but would likely lead to more neighborhood-style mixed-use development.

The Planning Board is expected to hold a public hearing and vote Aug. 24 to adopt the new “Design Lewiston” site plan review and design guidelines as well as the zone change.

If ultimately approved, new projects in the downtown district would be required to follow a series of exterior building standards for entrances and windows, parking access and design, landscaping and an overall design that shows “compatibility and harmony with surrounding buildings.”

The proposals point to a larger effort from the city to boost redevelopment in the downtown, which also includes the city’s Choice Neighborhood grant application process that is underway.

According to Parker, Lewiston Housing, which has partnered with the city on the application, is considering including the Blake Street parcel in the Choice Neighborhood application because it could “further advance redevelopment and new housing in the neighborhood and is consistent with the transformation plan.”

However, she said, with or without the grant, “they have expressed interest in using underutilized land on this parcel for new housing.”

Blake Street Towers features 97 studio and one-bedroom public housing units for senior and disabled residents. Executive Director Chris Kilmurry said in a memo that he has been “struck by the underutilization” of the parking lot at the rear portion of the property.

Greene said staff evaluated the parcel on its own, but also wanted to gauge the City Council’s opinions on making the area a “more contiguous” area. But, he said, the Centreville district allows more height and more density than Downtown Residential.

“We’re prepared to build on what the council supports,” he said.

Greene said, however, it is becoming clear that encouraging in-fill development is beneficial to municipalities. It is more cost-effective to use existing services and utilities, it adds value to other downtown properties and it can discourage sprawl, he said.

