Gov. Janet Mills and members of her administration will provide details Friday afternoon on Maine’s approach to re-opening schools and how schools can decide whether and how to resume in-person instruction.

The governor is scheduled to hold a press conference on school re-openings at 2 p.m. and will be accompanied by Education Commissioner Pender Makin, Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew and Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Nirav Shah.

They are expected to discuss the administration’s approach to supporting Maine school systems as they evaluate whether and how to resume in-classroom instruction this fall.

The press conference comes as schools nationwide are debating how and when to re-open schools, as many states around the U.S. are seeing surging coronavirus case numbers.

The Maine Department of Education released a framework for re-opening in early June to assist schools as they make decisions about re-opening. The framework calls for districts to prepare for in-person, remote and hybrid learning, which would be a mix of in-person and remote instruction.

