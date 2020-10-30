REGION — Maine is an even better place to live and work, thanks to the Harold Alfond Foundation. The Harold Alfond Foundation and the Finance Authority of Maine (FAME) are once again seeking applications for student loan debt relief for Maine residents who are employed by a Maine-based business in the STEM-related fields of science, technology, engineering, and math. Applications are now being accepted through November 15, 2020. The Alfond Leaders program assists Maine employers in attracting and retaining talented STEM professionals by providing student loan debt relief of up to $60,000 per recipient.

The Harold Alfond Foundation recently invested $500 million in making Maine a great place to live, work, and learn. The Alfond Leaders is just one more example of the Foundation’s ongoing investment in the effort to attract and retain qualified STEM workers for Maine’s future.

An applicant must have a higher education degree or certificate, or be graduating by May 31, 2021 in order to apply during this current application collection period.

Applicants will be recruited from across the nation, and current Maine residents are eligible and encouraged to apply.

An Alfond Leaders Advisory Committee assists in the selection of applicants and recommends candidates. Applicants can apply by visiting AlfondLeaders.org.

Who is eligible?

• Maine residents or persons who will become Maine residents upon being hired by a Maine-based employer;

• A person employed, or who will be employed, by a Maine-based employer in a designated STEM occupation;

• An applicant must have a higher education degree or certificate or be graduating by May 31, 2021 to apply in this current application cycle (November 15, 2020 – March 15, 2021)

• An applicant must have outstanding student loan debt;

• Candidates must submit an application, including a written essay, an official college transcript and resume, a statement of intent to live and work in Maine for six years; an employment certification by a Maine-based employer; and disclosure of the amount, source, and terms of the student loan indebtedness.

Those selected to become Alfond Leaders will receive debt reduction payments made on their behalf, paid in two disbursements after three and six years respectively, of qualifying employment.

To learn more about the program or to apply, please visit: AlfondLeaders.org

filed under: