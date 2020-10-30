LEWISTON — Five Geiger associates have earned Promotional Products Association International Certification, demonstrating a commitment to business excellence and continual professional growth.

Laura Levine and Nikki Craig have earned the certification of certified advertising specialist, requiring 50 hours from a structured industry approved curriculum.

Jennifer Haupt, Ronald Seguin and Kathy Timms have earned the certification of master advertising specialist, requiring a minimum three years of experience in the promotional products industry and additional master advertising specialist-level course curriculum.

A relatively small percentage of professionals hold these certifications and are known as the industry’s innovators and leaders.

