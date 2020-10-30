MONDAY, Nov. 2
AUBURN — City Council workshop and meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall.
LEWISTON — School Committee meeting, 5:30 p.m. at Connors Elementary School, 400 Bartlett St.
LEWISTON — Finance Committee meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the administrator’s conference room at City Hall.
TUESDAY, Nov. 3
LEWISTON-AUBURN — Election Day. Polls in both cities open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. All absentee ballots must be returned to clerk’s offices in both cities by 8 p.m. For complete election information, including polling locations and sample ballots, click here for Lewiston and here for Auburn.
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 4
AUBURN — School Committee meeting, 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall.
THURSDAY, Nov. 5
AUBURN — Cable TV Advisory Board meeting, 4 p.m. in Room 204 at Auburn Hall.
AUBURN – Auburn-Lewiston Airport Board meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the main terminal conference room, 80 Airport Drive.
FRIDAY, Nov. 6
AUBURN — CDBG Loan Committee meeting, 8 a.m. in the community room at Auburn Hall.
