SABATTUS — Local police have identified a potential suspect in last week’s bomb threat at Oak Hill High School, Chief Sheila Wetherbee announced in a news release Friday.

Upon completion of the investigation, “an affidavit will likely be submitted to the District Attorney’s Office for review of possible criminal charges against the individual,” she said.

Based on writing samples and video footage, it’s likely the person who wrote the message was the one who reported it, Wetherbee said in a phone interview Friday.

The threat was reported about 9:07 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22. School Resource Officer Ryan Jones and Wetherbee responded to the school at 56 School Road in Wales where a school representative found a written message on a bathroom wall indicating an explosion would occur on school grounds Nov. 2, Wetherbee said.

A student reported it to school representatives, who contacted police, the chief said.

“It was not a credible threat,” Wetherbee said Friday.

“Because of the specifics, it was decided to delay a sweep of the school until it could be locked down properly in the day(s) leading to the threat,” the release said.

On Friday, a state police bomb detection team and their K-9s swept through the school, she said.

“No devices or other concerns were discovered that support an actual threat exists and the building was turned back to Regional School Unit 4,” the release said.

Wetherbee said the school will remain locked through the weekend, and police will be present Monday when it reopens.

RSU 4 includes Litchfield, Sabattus and Wales.

